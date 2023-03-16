Guitar Lessons in 5min or Less #30 Perfect Fifth or "Power Chords"

Use one chord shape to play several recognizable songs. You can support my work with a purchase of one of my compositions here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com Video Lesson music available at this link https//www.subscribestar.com/posts838404
