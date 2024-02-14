Create New Account
Judge Andrew Napolitano's Plea to Julian Assange’s Judges
Judge Andrew Napolitano's Plea to Julian Assange’s Judges:
STATEMENT: From Judge Andrew Napolitano to British Judges of the High Court.

Britain has approved his extradition, yet he has been endeavoring to reverse this decision. Advocates announced that a public hearing is scheduled at the High Court on February 20-21, where two judges will reassess a prior ruling that denied Assange permission to appeal. "The upcoming two-day hearing represents potentially Julian Assange's last opportunity to thwart his extradition to the United States," stated WikiLeaks.

