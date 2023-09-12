Everyone Agrees: Government is Awful. Can we Ditch Government altogether? w/ Etienne

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Etienne de la Boetie joins the program to discuss bad government and whether humanity would simply be better off without government altogether. Etienne is a voluntaryist, a growing movement of people who believe we would be better off without government at all. You can follow Etienne on his Substack at https://substack.com/@artofliberty





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