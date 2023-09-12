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Everyone Agrees: Government is Awful. Can we Ditch Government altogether? w/ Etienne
Sarah Westall
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35 views • September 12, 2023



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Etienne de la Boetie joins the program to discuss bad government and whether humanity would simply be better off without government altogether. Etienne is a voluntaryist, a growing movement of people who believe we would be better off without government at all. You can follow Etienne on his Substack at https://substack.com/@artofliberty


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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy