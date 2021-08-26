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Churches Burn in Canada Based on Blood-libel Myth | Beyond the Cover
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90 views • August 26, 2021
In Episode #8 of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews Selwyn Duke about the liberal narrative that is fueling the arson now being perpetrated against Christian churches in Canada. According to the liberal line, Christian-run residence schools committed widespread abuses against their students and buried those who died in mass unmarked graves. But the liberal line is a lie, Duke explains, based on testimony from former students as well as other evidence. Duke’s article “Churches Burn in Canada Based on Blood-libel Myth” appears in the August 23, 2021 issue of The New American.
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To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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