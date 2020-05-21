How Governments Are Hunting the Infected - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Most States Sharing “Covid” Patients' Addresses With “Law Enforcement”
https://bit.ly/2TmJ4q8
South Korea's Tracking Of COVID-19 Patients Raises Privacy Concerns
https://n.pr/2zRQGdc
Story #2: Co-Executor of Epstein’s Estate Faces Questioning Under Oath
https://bit.ly/36fwle0
Epstein’s Lawyers Deeply Involved In His Business Dealings for Decades (Aug. 13, 2019)
https://yhoo.it/2Zpl8Gi
Epstein Met With Bill Gates After Jail
http://archive.is/xkHaf
Epstein Met With Alan Dershowitz In Jail
http://archive.is/BXCBW
Story #3: Johnson & Johnson Pulls Sale of Talc-Based Baby Powder In North America
https://on.mktw.net/2ZnWyp6
Everything Is Super Swell At Johnson & Johnson, Folks! (Just Don’t Mention The Baby Powder Cancer)
https://bit.ly/2TqqVYh
#PropagandaWatch: Asbestos Found in Baby Powder. You’ll Never Guess How J&J Respond!
https://bit.ly/2ZtEjyV
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