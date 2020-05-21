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How Governments Are Hunting the Infected - #NewWorldNextWeek
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60 views • May 21, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Most States Sharing “Covid” Patients' Addresses With “Law Enforcement”
https://bit.ly/2TmJ4q8

South Korea's Tracking Of COVID-19 Patients Raises Privacy Concerns
https://n.pr/2zRQGdc

Story #2: Co-Executor of Epstein’s Estate Faces Questioning Under Oath
https://bit.ly/36fwle0

Epstein’s Lawyers Deeply Involved In His Business Dealings for Decades (Aug. 13, 2019)
https://yhoo.it/2Zpl8Gi

Epstein Met With Bill Gates After Jail
http://archive.is/xkHaf

Epstein Met With Alan Dershowitz In Jail
http://archive.is/BXCBW

Story #3: Johnson & Johnson Pulls Sale of Talc-Based Baby Powder In North America
https://on.mktw.net/2ZnWyp6

Everything Is Super Swell At Johnson & Johnson, Folks! (Just Don’t Mention The Baby Powder Cancer)
https://bit.ly/2TqqVYh

#PropagandaWatch: Asbestos Found in Baby Powder. You’ll Never Guess How J&J Respond!
https://bit.ly/2ZtEjyV

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
Keywords
cancercorbettreporttestjohnson and johnsonjeffrey epsteinbaby powdergovernmentsnewworldnextweekcovid 19hunting the infected
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