BREAKING: Putin just said the US aircraft carriers are in range of Russia’s airborne hypersonics in the Black Sea
“This is not a threat. But I would just like to inform you on behalf of the Russian Air Force”
General Mike Flynn stated on twitter/X
We are one “slippery button” away from a big stick hitting us across the head.
And we have what appears to be a partially demented elder citizen (sadly) who’s in charge of making these type decisions. Yes, elections have consequences.
Go ahead trolls, start the name calling, but it’s better to be respected than to live in fear. "
@GenFlynn
https://x.com/GenFlynn/status/1714632313743540664?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.