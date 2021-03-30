The Secret Masonic Victory of World War Two Part 15

“We are governed. Our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested largely by men that we have never heard of. In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by this relatively small number of persons.”



“We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated governments in the world. No longer a government of free opinion, no longer a government by conviction and vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and duress of small groups of dominant men.”

“Behind the visible government there is an invisible government upon the throne that owes the people no loyalty and recognizes no responsibility.”

“We are opposed around the world by a monolithic, ruthless conspiracy.”

“I do not believe that in the West the governments actually rule. According to me it’s the accomplices of the huge financial and industrial powers that rule. There are innumerable multinationals that, like global giants, have gathered power and immense wealth. These are not just companies, they are world powers. Do they have military power? Of course they have military power. Can they control and manage power? Of course, they manage our governments.”