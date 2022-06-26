DIE STEM VAN ‘N VOLK

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This is a mirror of a video uploaded by Boer Republic plus we added English subtitles.
Mr Crabs and myself did the translation from Afrikaans to English and Mr H added the English subtitles. Please share with South Africans and patriots who support a future independent Volkstaat for White South Africans.