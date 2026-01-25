The Jews controlling trump to push weed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learning that a synagogue purchased a plane for the Columbian cartels to smuggle narcotics into the US with, and that same synagogue is where Jared Kushner's dad attended, really adds understanding to trump's drug pardoning and weed-legalizing. It's also curious that Kushner's dad was prosecuted for illegal campaign contributions, given that trump accepting bribe money from weed while it was federally illegal counts as illegal campaign contributions, yet no law enforcement did anything about that. It also enhances understanding for why I risk arrest for highlighting Jewish involvement in the narcotics trafficking industry, including Zionist drug-smuggling and money-laundering through their synagogues, while they get away with all this and more with impunity