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Riveting D-Day Reenactment, Conneaut, OH - Battle, Pics + Abide With Me
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21 views • June 06, 2021
HAUNTING FILM FOOTAGE & STUNNING IMAGES: This video covers excerpts of the reenactment of the D-Day battle followed by vivid pictures and clips from all around the battlegrounds and camps. People from all over the USA come to Conneaut, OH to witness this astounding event.
Ann M. Wolf was present at the August 18th 2018 battle reenactment and documented her experiences of which images are incorporated into this project.
ADVISORY: This video contains war reenactment footage. Viewer discretion advised.
HISTORY: June 6, 1944 is the day of the massive Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II. Code-name was Operation Neptune but often referred to as D-Day. It was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The casualties were horrific; the average age of those who served that day was 20.
CREDITS:
Song, "Abide with Me" is sung by Ann M. Wolf
This song was written by Henry Francis Lyte and is in the public domain.
The song is a track from Ann's album “Redemption” © Copyright 2016, BMI
Re: CD (Arrangement & Production) with all rights reserved.
Song, "Abide with Me," is arranged and produced by Tracy Collins
Photography by Ann M. Wolf
Film edits by Ann M. Wolf
Movie background music, "Nostromo," is by Alex Mason – FMA
This video is not for sale, but available to stream from any of Ann’s video channels, on a non-profit basis, for educational purposes.
For more about permissions: https://annmwolf.info/
Ann M. Wolf
Recording Artist, Author, Speaker
A Voice for Freedom
For artist information: https://annmwolf.info/
For information about the Conneaut, OH reenactment: https://www.ddayohio.us/
Ann M. Wolf was present at the August 18th 2018 battle reenactment and documented her experiences of which images are incorporated into this project.
ADVISORY: This video contains war reenactment footage. Viewer discretion advised.
HISTORY: June 6, 1944 is the day of the massive Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II. Code-name was Operation Neptune but often referred to as D-Day. It was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The casualties were horrific; the average age of those who served that day was 20.
CREDITS:
Song, "Abide with Me" is sung by Ann M. Wolf
This song was written by Henry Francis Lyte and is in the public domain.
The song is a track from Ann's album “Redemption” © Copyright 2016, BMI
Re: CD (Arrangement & Production) with all rights reserved.
Song, "Abide with Me," is arranged and produced by Tracy Collins
Photography by Ann M. Wolf
Film edits by Ann M. Wolf
Movie background music, "Nostromo," is by Alex Mason – FMA
This video is not for sale, but available to stream from any of Ann’s video channels, on a non-profit basis, for educational purposes.
For more about permissions: https://annmwolf.info/
Ann M. Wolf
Recording Artist, Author, Speaker
A Voice for Freedom
For artist information: https://annmwolf.info/
For information about the Conneaut, OH reenactment: https://www.ddayohio.us/
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