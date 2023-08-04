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The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "The Holy Land" Answers the Question "WHO is GOD?"
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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10 views • August 04, 2023

In this Episode we visit "The Holy Land" and discover it's actual history that stands as a testimony for all time against false views like Jewish replacement theology. "Tonight on the New Adventures of Sid Canoe I broadcast live from my canoe flying the skies of Israel! Many people today believe the re-gathering of the Jewish people to the reborn state of Israel is God's handiwork. They trust that Middle East events are under divine guidance because they accept the Bible as the inspired word of God and they accept by faith its message. Now two peoples, Jews and Arabs are locked in an epic struggle on several fronts in the middle east. The news media daily chronicles this great drama. Syrians want Israel to give them the Golan Heights yet refuses to shake Israeli hands at negotiations. Syrians say give us the land and then we'll negotiate! Palestinian Arabs want more land from Israel and get lapse upon the previously agreed commitments to end terrorism. So what realistically would this peace process arrange? What kind of peace will it be? Very cold at best and to the worldly out there those who are unenlightened by Sid Canoe, for those who not are not used to going on such adventures to some of you the struggle is merely political but it is not. Truly if you listen to this program you'll know that at the heart of the Middle East struggle lies the question, apparently; who is God? Is God the mighty Jehovah of Judeo Christian belief? or is God Allah of the Muslim faith? And is where you stand on this issue of utmost importance? Perhaps it is. Do we support the Arab side of the land struggle? Well if so you may unwittingly be opposing the will of God maybe. Many who profess belief in the Bible who call themselves Christians do not even know what side to choose in this issue of where you stand regarding the land, The Holy Land of Israel - it is 5:25 PM and that is just a fortaste of where we are headed as I broadcast to you globally and universally..."


Through the magic of Noise Reduction an old cassette tape is reborn! This episode "The Holy Land" broadcast live May 10, 2000.


Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu offering inspiring Bible student literature via the airwaves circa 1999-2000 AD.


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Sid Canoe is now on Brighteon:

brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

PLUS: Check for new Sid Canoe on American Freedom Radio RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/user/AmericanFreedomRadio

Partially BLOCKED on former official site BITCHUTE

http://bitchute.com/zidkenu

CENSORED on Facebook

http://facebook.com/SidCanoe

PERMANENTLY BANNED on Twitter

http://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

REMOVED COMPLETELY FROM YOUTUBE!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

...which harmed the HISTORIC BLOG

http://octaman.blogspot.com

More editorials and forecasts on Medium

http://Medium.com/@OctamanRadio

"The just shall live by faith."

Heb. 10:38

Keywords
jerusalemisraeljewspalestinehebron
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