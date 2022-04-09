Kash Patel Muses: Will John Durham go after Jake Sullivan for Lying to Congress?

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Well Kash seems to think it’s coming.
“Another guy I interrogated under oath is Jake Sullivan in December of 2017, and I think that deposition is a reason that he has a lot of concern as to whether or not John Durham is coming after him for lying to Congress…
He’s got some legal jeopardy.”
Jake Sullivan = FOOKED