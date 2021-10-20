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Ice Age Farmer: Cognitive Warfare: the Battle for Your Brain (Part 1) [19.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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110 views • October 20, 2021
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Ice Age Farmer - 266K subscribers
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NATO has taken aim at a new target: your brain. Their 'Cognitive Warfare' report describes a hybrid of biotech/nanotech, social engineering, information warfare & psychological operations, and total surveillance, with a stated goal of "harming brains" of even civilians, to impair cognition and disable critical thinking. We are approaching not just the end of free speech, but of free thought, by associating any questioning of the official narrative with "extremism" and "terrorism." Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

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LINKS: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/...
Keywords
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