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Ice Age Farmer: Cognitive Warfare: the Battle for Your Brain (Part 1) [19.10.2021]
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110 views • October 20, 2021
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12,282 Views premiered 4 Hours Ago
Ice Age Farmer - 266K subscribers
https://youtu.be/N0IR0p-3nhY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Thanks for support all! Much, much more on telegram: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
GET OFF YOUTUBE: https://iceagefarmer.com
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer or https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
NATO has taken aim at a new target: your brain. Their 'Cognitive Warfare' report describes a hybrid of biotech/nanotech, social engineering, information warfare & psychological operations, and total surveillance, with a stated goal of "harming brains" of even civilians, to impair cognition and disable critical thinking. We are approaching not just the end of free speech, but of free thought, by associating any questioning of the official narrative with "extremism" and "terrorism." Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
? IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
? Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
? Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
? More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
? Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/...
12,282 Views premiered 4 Hours Ago
Ice Age Farmer - 266K subscribers
https://youtu.be/N0IR0p-3nhY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Thanks for support all! Much, much more on telegram: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
GET OFF YOUTUBE: https://iceagefarmer.com
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer or https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
NATO has taken aim at a new target: your brain. Their 'Cognitive Warfare' report describes a hybrid of biotech/nanotech, social engineering, information warfare & psychological operations, and total surveillance, with a stated goal of "harming brains" of even civilians, to impair cognition and disable critical thinking. We are approaching not just the end of free speech, but of free thought, by associating any questioning of the official narrative with "extremism" and "terrorism." Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
? IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
? Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
? Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
? More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
? Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/...
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