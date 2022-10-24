CNCS01 Huge Mistake In 2020 Census We have No Mechanism To Fix

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🔥 Epoch TV 👉 https://epochtim.es/xNWt9EE
Resources
🔵 AMAC:
https://ept.ms/3bzYr8f
🔵 Epoch TV:
https://epochtim.es/xNWt9EE
🔵 Original Census Report:
https://ept.ms/3grAk09
🔵 Census Bureau Mistake:
https://ept.ms/3D4vj5w
🔵 Post-Survey Results:
https://ept.ms/3SkvoYg
🔵 Analysis of Mistake:
https://ept.ms/3gwpx4V