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Babylon is fallen: real objective of pope Francis' Fratelli Tutti encyclical
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74 views • November 05, 2020
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 22, 2020.
In early October 2020, pope Francis released his latest encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, which is Italian for All brothers! The pope wants the world to work together to overcome problems; working together to get out of the crisis in better shape and respecting nature to avoid this crisis.
In essence, the pope wants to unite the world under his leadership so as to be seen as the healer of the world’s problems. He positions himself as a world leader, as a problem-solver taking the place of God by refusing to mention Jesus Christ as our healer and leader.
On two occasions, the pope calls for the world or “all brothers” to work together under his leadership. He wants humanity to unite by using this planned-demic as an instrument of unity, as a unified worldwide battle against COVID-19 with the pope as the world’s healer so that the world may wonder at the Vatican with admiration. This was prophesied according to Revelation 13:3 which says, all the world wondered after the beast.
This call for the world to unite by the Vatican also demands the world to respect nature to avoid COVID-19. Again, in his encyclical the pope omits the Creator Who is the Lord Jesus Christ and emphasizes instead on the creation.
This call for ‘all brothers’ to unite has a very sinister purpose since at its origin, it is the dragon who is none other than satan who gives his power and authority to the Vatican beast according to Revelation 13:2. Under satan’s influence, the Vatican wants to control the world, to lead the world to eventually make the world take its mark. With his encyclical, the pope is conditioning the masses to follow his lead so that the world will follow his lead once again, this time, to accept his mark, hence, the mark of the beast.
For more information on the mark of the beast, please look at videos on my channel or on my
Mark of the Vatican beast channel.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 22, 2020.
In early October 2020, pope Francis released his latest encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, which is Italian for All brothers! The pope wants the world to work together to overcome problems; working together to get out of the crisis in better shape and respecting nature to avoid this crisis.
In essence, the pope wants to unite the world under his leadership so as to be seen as the healer of the world’s problems. He positions himself as a world leader, as a problem-solver taking the place of God by refusing to mention Jesus Christ as our healer and leader.
On two occasions, the pope calls for the world or “all brothers” to work together under his leadership. He wants humanity to unite by using this planned-demic as an instrument of unity, as a unified worldwide battle against COVID-19 with the pope as the world’s healer so that the world may wonder at the Vatican with admiration. This was prophesied according to Revelation 13:3 which says, all the world wondered after the beast.
This call for the world to unite by the Vatican also demands the world to respect nature to avoid COVID-19. Again, in his encyclical the pope omits the Creator Who is the Lord Jesus Christ and emphasizes instead on the creation.
This call for ‘all brothers’ to unite has a very sinister purpose since at its origin, it is the dragon who is none other than satan who gives his power and authority to the Vatican beast according to Revelation 13:2. Under satan’s influence, the Vatican wants to control the world, to lead the world to eventually make the world take its mark. With his encyclical, the pope is conditioning the masses to follow his lead so that the world will follow his lead once again, this time, to accept his mark, hence, the mark of the beast.
For more information on the mark of the beast, please look at videos on my channel or on my
Mark of the Vatican beast channel.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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