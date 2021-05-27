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Black Star-Superplume-Covid-19 Report for 2021 Newsletter 21: May 27, 2021
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1613 views • May 27, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Eight harmonic tremors (including this 5.0 Fiji Quake @ 551.1-K depth) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone striking well below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). This 6.5 Wallis and Futuna Quake (USGS) struck just west of Fiji from magma-wave action passing below the region to raise a Superplume horn formation along Corridor 2.
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Earth saw three new-volcanic eruption events with one (Nanam, New Guinea) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone for just two of the last eleven weeks. The USA volcano (Great Sitkin) erupted along Corridor 1 with the Congo volcano (Nyiragongo) erupting along Corridor 4.
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Warning!!! The Superplume formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
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"DID YOU GET YOURS?" QUESTION TRIGGERS COVID-19 VAXX HYSTERIA REACTION [2021-05-25] (VIDEO)
Submitted by Karen
On May 27, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1BchHpTOT9e1/
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 21 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Eight harmonic tremors (including this 5.0 Fiji Quake @ 551.1-K depth) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone striking well below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). This 6.5 Wallis and Futuna Quake (USGS) struck just west of Fiji from magma-wave action passing below the region to raise a Superplume horn formation along Corridor 2.
--
Earth saw three new-volcanic eruption events with one (Nanam, New Guinea) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone for just two of the last eleven weeks. The USA volcano (Great Sitkin) erupted along Corridor 1 with the Congo volcano (Nyiragongo) erupting along Corridor 4.
--
Warning!!! The Superplume formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
--
"DID YOU GET YOURS?" QUESTION TRIGGERS COVID-19 VAXX HYSTERIA REACTION [2021-05-25] (VIDEO)
Submitted by Karen
On May 27, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1BchHpTOT9e1/
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 21 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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