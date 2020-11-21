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Boris Johnson Reveals The NWO Agenda
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138 views • November 21, 2020
Watch England's Boris Johnson at the United Nations, advocating the idea of nanotech vaccines swimming through our bodies rewriting our DNA, and Google's AI watching and controlling everything that we do, while Amazon's Alexa clicks her tongue and barks orders at us in our homes.
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My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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