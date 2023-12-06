CDC child vaccine schedule soon to include an unapproved experimental gene therapy!

Welp, it's just a matter of time before the CDC puts the experimental mRNA COVID jab into the child vax schedule, forcing parents to jab their kids with it or home-school them for life. This will be the first time an unapproved experimental drug of any kind has been added to the child vaccine schedule - AS IF ALL THE OTHER JABS WEREN'T BAD ENOUGH ALREADY! And we will see many more mRNA jabs being created because even though they failed miserably, the worldwide experiment proved they could modify sheeple's DNA, kill millions, and easily get away with it.