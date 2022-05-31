© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tx State Rep.: ‘We Must Act Now’ To Protect Kids From Gun Violence
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • May 31, 2022
Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the scrutiny of law enforcement’s delayed response in confronting the shooter, saying police were “scared” because they were outgunned by “weapons of war.” His daughter, Texas State Representative Gina Hinojosa, says Gov. Abbott “needs to put politics aside” and call a special session to focus on gun reform.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.