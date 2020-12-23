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US Workers vaxxed
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87 views • December 23, 2020
The clip of the fainted nurse that has been circulating was nothing but a propaganda stunt, don't believe everything you hear and only half of what you see.
The PWTB would never take such a huge risk, it was done deliberately reassure the gullible and the sheeple, so I urge you to think real hard, do not accept anything injected into your body or of your children.
The PWTB would never take such a huge risk, it was done deliberately reassure the gullible and the sheeple, so I urge you to think real hard, do not accept anything injected into your body or of your children.
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