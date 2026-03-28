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📖 [Read] Jeremiah 29:13 (KJV) Bible
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Jeremiah-29-13/
“And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.”
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
📖 [Read] King James Bible
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
(PDF) http://theholyface.org/KJV-Entire-Bible-AV1611.pdf
Credits to: Jesus Is Lord