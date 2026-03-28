BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
11 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 3 days ago

📖 [Read] Jeremiah 29:13 (KJV) Bible

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Jeremiah-29-13/

“And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.”


📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0


📖 [Read] King James Bible

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/


(PDF) http://theholyface.org/KJV-Entire-Bible-AV1611.pdf


Credits to: Jesus Is Lord

Keywords
scriptureskjvvarious
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump RX price transparency plan exposes the lie of Obamacare, as patients seek cash discounts to avoid medical bankruptcy

Trump RX price transparency plan exposes the lie of Obamacare, as patients seek cash discounts to avoid medical bankruptcy

Lance D Johnson
Liberty or Tyranny: A must-read manifesto for patriots

Liberty or Tyranny: A must-read manifesto for patriots

Kevin Hughes
A troubling reality in the baby food aisle

A troubling reality in the baby food aisle

Ava Grace
Study Suggests Daily Bean Intake Linked to Improved Health Markers

Study Suggests Daily Bean Intake Linked to Improved Health Markers

Coco Somers
Matcha tea: A cognitive and overall health boost for all ages, according to studies

Matcha tea: A cognitive and overall health boost for all ages, according to studies

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The silent killer in your home: How indoor air pollution is poisoning you daily

The silent killer in your home: How indoor air pollution is poisoning you daily

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy