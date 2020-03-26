The Hunt movie review

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don't tell me these writers, directors, producers aren't showing their dark fantasies regarding killing conservatives.
i guess it makes sense though, godless people that produce horror genre films would be leftist.
they normalize a sick society & at the same time candlelight that it's not real. in the real world, this is what they're doing to children in basements & dungeons.