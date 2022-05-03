SCOTUS ABORTION LEAK EXPOSES 'PRO-CHOICE' HYPOCRISY

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
The apparent leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that overturns Roe vs. Wade has unleashed a political tsunami across the United States. Protests outside the Court building hardly seemed spontaneous and abortion supporters in Congress are scurrying to pack the Court. What is the deeper issue here? What should libertarians think about it?