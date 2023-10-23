Create New Account
NWO: US military funds abortions & travel costs for abortions
Follower of Christ777
Credits to Stew Peters

We truly are living in the end times! The United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, has a military that funds abortions and travel costs for abortions! This is the same United States, which Bible prophecy says in Revelation 13:11 that it used to speak as a lamb (have Christian values) but now speaks as a dragon, which represents satan in Revelation 12:9.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

