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LOVE YOU FOREVER Read Aloud for Kids
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20 views • February 07, 2021
A young woman holds her newborn son
And looks at him lovingly.
Softly she sings to him:
"I'll love you forever
I'll like you for always
As long as I'm living
My baby you'll be."
Love You Forever is a timeless classic about a mother's unconditional and never ending love.
Disclaimer:
Text and illustrations are not owned by me. If you liked the story, please support the excellent author by purchasing a copy of the book.
If you are the author/publisher of the book and would like the video taken down just let me know and I will remove the video.
Thank you!
You can hear the author of this book, Robert Munsch sing the "Love you forever" song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFX6pdwJWpA&;t=0s
Children's books read aloud by PV storytime
LOVE YOU FOREVER by Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
And looks at him lovingly.
Softly she sings to him:
"I'll love you forever
I'll like you for always
As long as I'm living
My baby you'll be."
Love You Forever is a timeless classic about a mother's unconditional and never ending love.
Disclaimer:
Text and illustrations are not owned by me. If you liked the story, please support the excellent author by purchasing a copy of the book.
If you are the author/publisher of the book and would like the video taken down just let me know and I will remove the video.
Thank you!
You can hear the author of this book, Robert Munsch sing the "Love you forever" song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFX6pdwJWpA&;t=0s
Children's books read aloud by PV storytime
LOVE YOU FOREVER by Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
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