2/17/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The U.S. is facing the looming fear of digital currency, but the era of blockchain is unstoppable; many people agree that ChatGPT is controlled by the CCP after watching my broadcast; the CCP is going to settle accounts with private entrepreneurs in Fujian and Guangdong

#digitalcurrency #openai #zhengyonggang #shanshan #vaccinedisaster





2/17/2023 文贵盖特：美国对数字货币非常恐惧，但区块链时代无人能阻止；很多人在看了我的直播后都同意ChatGPT被中共操控的看法；中共即将对福建、广东的民营企业家展开清算。

#数字货币 #郑永刚 #杉杉 #疫苗灾难



