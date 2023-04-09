https://gettr.com/post/p2dw809111a
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Kevin and Max, second generation of the NFSC: it is incredible how much we have grown since Mr. Miles Guo’s one-man broadcast back in 2017! So many people have risked their livelihood to join the movement of taking down the CCP!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】新中国联邦爆二代Kevin和Max：从2017年郭文贵先生一个人直播到现在，我们的成长让人难以置信！多少人冒着失去生计的危险加入了灭共运动！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
