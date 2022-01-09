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HORROR: Football Player Ousmane Coulibaly Suffers Heart Attack During Match, Situation CRITICAL
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384 views • January 09, 2022
Late in the first half, Coulibaly ran back to his own goal to defend a shot attempt from Al Rayyan player James Rodriguez when he suddenly collapsed between the posts of his own goal.
Footage of the event shows the 32-year-old twitching and completely unconscious as medics and teammates rushed to help him. He was attended by medics for 9 minutes before players left the pitch.
Players from both sides were visibly shaken by the incident and the match was abandoned shortly afterward.
Qatar Stars League later confirmed that the Mali football star had suffered a heart attack during the match before being rushed to hospital, where he is “receiving necessary medical care and attention”.
Footage of the event shows the 32-year-old twitching and completely unconscious as medics and teammates rushed to help him. He was attended by medics for 9 minutes before players left the pitch.
Players from both sides were visibly shaken by the incident and the match was abandoned shortly afterward.
Qatar Stars League later confirmed that the Mali football star had suffered a heart attack during the match before being rushed to hospital, where he is “receiving necessary medical care and attention”.
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