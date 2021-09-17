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⁣200 YEARS TOGETHER - CHAPTER 1 - BEFORE THE 19TH CENTURY
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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⁣200 YEARS TOGETHER - CHAPTER 1 - BEFORE THE 19TH CENTURY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYr1dK01OhoC/
Two Hundred Years Together (Russian: Двести лет вместе, Dvesti let vmeste) is a two-volume historical essay by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. It was written as a comprehensive history of Jews in the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and modern Russia between the years 1795 and 1995, especially with regard to government attitudes toward Jews.
Mirrored with thanks to Sic Semper Tyrannis (Sadly his channel is no longer active.)
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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