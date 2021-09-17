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200 YEARS TOGETHER - CHAPTER 1 - BEFORE THE 19TH CENTURY
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97 views • September 17, 2021
200 YEARS TOGETHER - CHAPTER 1 - BEFORE THE 19TH CENTURY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYr1dK01OhoC/
Two Hundred Years Together (Russian: Двести лет вместе, Dvesti let vmeste) is a two-volume historical essay by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. It was written as a comprehensive history of Jews in the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and modern Russia between the years 1795 and 1995, especially with regard to government attitudes toward Jews.
Mirrored with thanks to Sic Semper Tyrannis (Sadly his channel is no longer active.)
List of videos from this channel
https://themediagiant.weebly.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYr1dK01OhoC/
Two Hundred Years Together (Russian: Двести лет вместе, Dvesti let vmeste) is a two-volume historical essay by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. It was written as a comprehensive history of Jews in the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and modern Russia between the years 1795 and 1995, especially with regard to government attitudes toward Jews.
Mirrored with thanks to Sic Semper Tyrannis (Sadly his channel is no longer active.)
List of videos from this channel
https://themediagiant.weebly.com
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