Bitcoin -- Inviolable Wealth + as Transportable as Air During War or Government Seizures

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Imagine all the Jews of Germany during the time of Adolf, who did not want to leave their house and other belongings behind and start over in the New World, convincing themselves in a growingly hostile place that ultimately exterminated them. With bitcoin, you can move and transport your wealth just by memorizing your seed phrases, bring it to any jurisdiction you choose. It is unseizable by the government, be that Canada, China, or Russia.