SEN. RON JOHNSON: THE COVID RECKONING

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Senator Ron Johnson breaks down explosive revelations from his latest Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring. Newly obtained documents suggest internal warnings about serious safety signals may have been ignored while officials publicly maintained the shots were safe and effective. Johnson also weighs in on the indictment of former Fauci adviser David Morens and the growing push for accountability.