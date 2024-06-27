BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What's Up? - Preparedness and Community in Uncertain Times
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
27 views • 10 months ago

In this episode of "What's Up," John Petersen and Gregg Braden stress the need for community and preparedness amid rising uncertainties. Gregg emphasizes the crucial mental and physical preparations for events like power outages and supply chain disruptions. John highlights the Arlington Institute's initiatives to enhance community resilience and the role of technology in linking like-minded groups. They discuss the essential shift in mindset required to adapt to new realities, advocating for independence and self-reliance. This conversation underscores the critical need for community support and proactive thinking to navigate today's challenges.

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!







Keywords
survivalcommunityprepardnessfinding tribe
