My ELECTROCULTURE experiment in my Perth backyard MVI_3750-2merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I have long wanted to use copper in my garden to enhance the growth of my plants, so I jumped in a month ago, and ordered an EXPENSIVE set of 24 Premium ElectroCulture Antennas; within 2 days they were scattered around my garden in 24 pots. I could use a hundred immediately, but for the expense. Of course, I have yet to ascertain whether they do indeed work.