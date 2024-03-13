Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tuesday Topic 3/12/2024: Non Homeowners Must Be Shamed
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
10 Subscribers
65 views
Published Yesterday

There is no end to the games played by the establishment. Even now, during a time when housing prices have risen to the moon, they still attempt to convince anyone who has not purchased a home that we must hang our heads in shame and flagellate  ourselves.

Keywords
liesmediamanipulationbankingcorporate greedmainstreamhomescons

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket