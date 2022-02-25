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Pope Francis slaps and tries to avoid a pilgrim handshake //papa Francisco rechaza saludo de peregrina 😳 😲
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278 views • February 25, 2022
Stop arming Israel 🇮🇱 // PAREN DE ARMAR A ISRAEL 🇮🇱 https://buff.ly/3GhxjYb⠀
"mayor diversidad sin fronteras" https://buff.ly/3KM2Ggq⠀
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"EJÉRCITO MEXICANO confronta con palos, piedras y a punta de arma larga a MEXICANOS" https://buff.ly/3sl3Ir7
"mayor diversidad sin fronteras" https://buff.ly/3KM2Ggq⠀
⠀
"EJÉRCITO MEXICANO confronta con palos, piedras y a punta de arma larga a MEXICANOS" https://buff.ly/3sl3Ir7
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