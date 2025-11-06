BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Operation Gladio: The CIA, Mossad & City of London’s Plan for a New World Order
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
724 followers
380 views • 21 hours ago

In this explosive interview, Retired USAF Colonel Towner-Watkins exposes how the CIA, Mossad, and the City of London built a shadow network of mercenaries, false-flag operations, and psychological warfare to enslave nations and pave the way for a one-world government. From post-WWII stay-behind armies to modern color revolutions and media manipulation, this is the hidden playbook behind the “New World Order” — and it’s still running today. Follow Colonel Towner-Watkins: https://x.com/ColonelTowner To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

podcastbrighteoncontent
