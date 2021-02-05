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Germany Attacks Mississippi Elections. They want our Cotton and Blues.
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60 views • February 05, 2021
Who did this? What they want? They can't win. Love some sauerkraut.
Connect at Mewe www.mewe.com/i/denispucheu
Fact Fixing from the original Hebrew Text.
The Ancient Writings They Don't Want You to Know About.
Learn Biblical Hebrew the Easy Way
Biblical Poetry that lost it's meaning to ''translation''
Hidden Secret Knowledge of Ancient Alchemical Poetry. Reading Ancient Language and Ratting Out the Jackals.
A quickie on language and then some on Poly Ticks.
Connect at Mewe www.mewe.com/i/denispucheu
Fact Fixing from the original Hebrew Text.
The Ancient Writings They Don't Want You to Know About.
Learn Biblical Hebrew the Easy Way
Biblical Poetry that lost it's meaning to ''translation''
Hidden Secret Knowledge of Ancient Alchemical Poetry. Reading Ancient Language and Ratting Out the Jackals.
A quickie on language and then some on Poly Ticks.
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