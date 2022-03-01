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Reporter details 'TRAGIC SCENE' during trek to escape Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
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83 views • March 01, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Reporter Manny Marotta flew from Pittsburgh to Ukraine nearly two weeks ago to cover the growing tension between Ukraine and Russia. But he — and millions of Ukrainians — were shocked to wake up to sirens last week, signaling the beginning of Putin’s invasion. Manny walked 43 miles seeking safety in Poland, meeting several Ukrainians along the way. He shares with Glenn those Ukrainians’ stories and experiences — from confused children and weary elderly, to a husband torn away from his wife and a young soldier forced to join the battle. Manny’s reporting paints a picture not only for what Ukrainians are experiencing today, but for the tenacity they have to defend their homeland as well…

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQyatfHFef4
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current eventsrussiawarputinukrainereporterpolandmanny marottastories of ordinary people
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