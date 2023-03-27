ANOTHER EMF EXECUTION - INDIA - 5G IS A KILLER WHEN ITS LINKED TO YOUR COVID19 MRNA JAB - FACT!

THE SCIENCE IS SIMPLE THERE IS CRIMPING AND DISTORTION OF FOCUS JUST AT THE POINT BEFORE THE VICTIM IS EXECUTED VIA 5G PATENTED BIO WEAPON JABS - THE SAME JABS THEY USED FOR COV19 THAT WAS MADE UP! WOOPS NOW THE CAT IS RIGHT OUT OF THE BAG! - THIS IS KNOWN NOW WORLDWIDE! THATS WHY THEY WANT A BIG WAR! DONT GIVE IT TO THEM! - GIVE THEM GODS JUSTICE AND THE RULE OF LAW!