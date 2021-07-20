© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0719-2021-Rudolf Steiner Predicted in 1917 That Vaccines Could Affect The Soul and Spirituality...
Follow
0
Share
Report
106 views • July 20, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz shares a short article from a publication by Rudolf Steiner in 1917 regarding the injections and what could happen in the future. Vaccines had just started being given to the population and were dispersed widely at the end of WWI. What did he have to say about the effect of these injections on spirituality? Is your pantry in order? Is your plasma energy pantry well stocked?
Lynn said in the video she would share breathing techniques by Wim Hof:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_lMsY1KUss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_lMsY1KUss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RW1C_3OXhEs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzCaZQqAs9I the guided daily practice.
Lynn reminds you to be prepared. Here is what one trucker has to say: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXcrnLaqSzg
Be sure to visit our website for free reports, blogs, testimonials, FAQs, videos and much more at https://plasmaenergysolution.com
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Lynn said in the video she would share breathing techniques by Wim Hof:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_lMsY1KUss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_lMsY1KUss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RW1C_3OXhEs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzCaZQqAs9I the guided daily practice.
Lynn reminds you to be prepared. Here is what one trucker has to say: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXcrnLaqSzg
Be sure to visit our website for free reports, blogs, testimonials, FAQs, videos and much more at https://plasmaenergysolution.com
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.