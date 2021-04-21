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Andy's Thoughts - Video 9
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10 views • April 21, 2021
This episode, we are discussing The New Way Forward Act Legislation - If passed this would literally open the borders to felons and other criminals and would destroy our country in the long run. We have to fight this. It is being opposed by Republicans in the house, But we all need to make our voices heard. Especially if you live in a blue state.
Even thought this legislation was introduced last year you never know when they will bring it up again. We still have time to stop it
I have included Tucker Carlson's video regarding this bill. H.R.5383 - New Way Forward Act.
I'm also talking about the recent Facemask study. I've included a link to the study below.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
H.R.5383 - New Way Forward Act.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/5383?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22chamberActionDateCode%3A%5C%222019-12-10%7C116%7C1000%5C%22+AND+billIsReserved%3A%5C%22N%5C%22%22%5D%7D&;r=10&s=4
Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
Follow me on my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts
If you like what you see, please subscribe to my channel and hit the thumbs up button for the video.
Please leave a comment below.
Even thought this legislation was introduced last year you never know when they will bring it up again. We still have time to stop it
I have included Tucker Carlson's video regarding this bill. H.R.5383 - New Way Forward Act.
I'm also talking about the recent Facemask study. I've included a link to the study below.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
H.R.5383 - New Way Forward Act.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/5383?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22chamberActionDateCode%3A%5C%222019-12-10%7C116%7C1000%5C%22+AND+billIsReserved%3A%5C%22N%5C%22%22%5D%7D&;r=10&s=4
Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
Follow me on my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts
If you like what you see, please subscribe to my channel and hit the thumbs up button for the video.
Please leave a comment below.
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