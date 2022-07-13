REAL DATA: COVID SHOTS ARE KILLING KIDS, COVID DOES NOT KILL CHILDREN, JAB CAUSING SERIOUS INJUIRES (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel FalconsCAFE ~ Sharing is saving lives at:-
Mirror. SourceReal Data: Covid Shots Are Killing Kids, Covid Does Not Kill Children, Jab Causing Serious Injuires https://rumble.com/v1c1qtn-real-data-covid-shots-are-killing-kids-covid-does-not-kill-children-jab-cau.html
Quote: "Covid does NOT kill children. Covid VACCINES do! Myocarditis rates are SKYROCKETTING in children, & the agenda of the COVID vaccine push, & Steve Kirsch joins to talk about the REAL data that is being covered up by the GLOBALIST CDC! Kirsch even states that 5 out of 6 cases of child deaths were MISCATEGORIZED as “COVID Deaths”. Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com! Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans! Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com CACOA is super good, it's a super food, and it's super based! Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ "
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