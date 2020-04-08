Fauci: Killing the Cure to Kill YOU with Vaccines

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The latest leftist conspiracy theory: hydroxychloroquine is just to make Trump rich. But insiders speak of the fight inside the White House as Fauci tries to block ANY treatment to promote vaccines
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