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THE VAXXINE DECEPTION - SO FAST, ROUND TWO IS ALREADY HERE!!! (See Notes Below!)
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89 views • December 22, 2020
Thanks to the work of Anthony Patch at Anthonypatch.com - via testimony from those involved and from documentary evidence, we know these two vaccines, along with a 'new strain', are designed to work in conjunction with each other, to prepare - the body and MIND of those taking them - for the coming Mark of the Beast System!
The public was not told about this, but thanks to many folks like Anthony, that information came out months ago - and now we watch them feigning surprise as they act tightly according to the script!
The American people are being played and have been for a long time, and will continue to be - right up until the arrival of the 'Mark'. The coming food shortages are also provably completely engineered and will be here shortly, within months.
We know masks don't work, that's been proven a hundred times and most of the people advocating them are quite happy to ignore the agenda behind them, leading to a 'vaccine' that is as absolutely demonic in design as it is misleading in reference to the virus it is supposed to cure.
If you are not ready, you will be swept up along with the madness .. completely dependent on 'mother government' to provide all your needs, putting these transhumanist DNA-changing vaxines into your body, until you submit fully to the beast system and receiving the Mark.
Stop viewing Jesus as 'religion'. We have never needed Jesus' return - more than we need Him now.
"And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness." - 2 Thessalonians 2:11.
Brother Neph's video - Mark Of The BEAST - The PRELUDE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9DUtP9EW7o&;t=2s
Pastor Dana - December/January Apocalyptic Dream:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZMYJxzQemw
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
The public was not told about this, but thanks to many folks like Anthony, that information came out months ago - and now we watch them feigning surprise as they act tightly according to the script!
The American people are being played and have been for a long time, and will continue to be - right up until the arrival of the 'Mark'. The coming food shortages are also provably completely engineered and will be here shortly, within months.
We know masks don't work, that's been proven a hundred times and most of the people advocating them are quite happy to ignore the agenda behind them, leading to a 'vaccine' that is as absolutely demonic in design as it is misleading in reference to the virus it is supposed to cure.
If you are not ready, you will be swept up along with the madness .. completely dependent on 'mother government' to provide all your needs, putting these transhumanist DNA-changing vaxines into your body, until you submit fully to the beast system and receiving the Mark.
Stop viewing Jesus as 'religion'. We have never needed Jesus' return - more than we need Him now.
"And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness." - 2 Thessalonians 2:11.
Brother Neph's video - Mark Of The BEAST - The PRELUDE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9DUtP9EW7o&;t=2s
Pastor Dana - December/January Apocalyptic Dream:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZMYJxzQemw
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
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