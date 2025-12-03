© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇺🇸/🇮🇱 WATCH: Elan Carr, the Jewish-American CEO of the Israeli American Council, issues a violent threat, saying that diaspora Jews 'need to do to our enemies here what Israel did to its enemies there.'
Source @Middle East Spectator - MES
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!