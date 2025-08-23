BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Exposing Chinafornia: Wildfires, Smart Cities, and the Art of Survival with Christopher Key
thechristopherkeyshow
thechristopherkeyshow
1 follower
Follow
38 views • 22 hours ago

Join Christopher Key on The Christopher Key Show as he lands in Sherman Oaks, "Chinafornia," to uncover what he claims are deliberate wildfires in areas like Beverly Hills and Hollywood, orchestrated as an act of war for a land grab to build oppressive "smart cities." Key passionately advocates for self-sufficient "God communities," living off the grid with organic farming, free from corporate giants like Monsanto. He dives into art as a hedge against a looming financial crash, exploring Steve Kaufman’s vibrant pop art collection, https://www.knn.world . https://tejastreats.net , https://tripstocolombia.com , https://www.getigf1.com , https://globalhealing.com/vaccine-police, https://centropix.us/christiskey, https://myredlight.com/christiskey, https://aurowellness.com/?ref=1597, https://keys2life.b3sciences.com, https://www.e3live.com/Christiskey, https://foodforest.com/key, https://bit.ly/christiskey.

Keywords
monsantogodfarmfarmingsurvivalsteveartfinancekeywildfiresexposinglivingsmartcitieschristopherkaufmanchristopherkeyshowchristopherkeythechristopherkeyshowchinaforniastevekaufman
