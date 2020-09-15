Andrew Gillum, reveals he has cried 'every day' and dreams of getting over his 'shame', rent men

#TamronHall #AndrewGillum #Interview #Travis #RentMen #Denial #Fraud #Dyson



Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has told of the shame he felt after being found 'inebriated' in a South Beach hotel room in March, along with a male escort who overdosed on crystal meth.



Gillum opened up in his first television interview since he was was pictured unconscious and naked together with photos that depicted a slew of drugs, both prescription and illegal, found inside a swanky $220-per-night hotel room.



The 41-year-old father-of-three entered a rehab facility to deal with alcohol abuse shortly after the incident and revealed to Tamron Hall that he has 'cried every day' since his sudden fall from grace.



Hall asked Gillum why he was in the hotel room in the first place.



'I would say the reason why I went to that room was probably no different than how anybody might communicate with someone that they are in a friendship relationship whatever with. I understand very well what people assume about that.'



In a tearful interview to be shown in full on Monday morning, Gillum spoke candidly about the incident which saw a photo revealed of him in a compromising position.



'When that photo came out, I didn't recognize the person on the floor,' he said.



'That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state, unconscious, having given no consent, and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally lying in my own vomit.'



Fire rescue crews and police officers responded to the Mondrian South Beach hotel in Miami Beach for a suspected drug overdose.



When officers arrived, Gillum was so intoxicated he could not communicate, police said.



Cops found a substance in the room that appeared to by crystal methamphetamine, but Gillum was not charged with a crime.



A third man who was present, Aldo Mejias, 56, told officers that Gillum and Travis Dyson had been 'under the influence of an unknown substance', according to a police report obtained by DailyMail.com.



Dyson - DailyMail.com revealed - worked as a g** porn actor and advertised himself as a male escort.