America is now in a housing Bubble ! China Destroying The World ! New Gas Taxes - More Food Hikes

The American Real Estate Bubble Is Finally Mentioned By Federal Reserve Researchers

US real estate is in the first bubble since the Great Recession, and they might actually address it in time. In December, we revealed a little-known model from the Dallas branch of the US Federal Reserve showing US housing in a bubble. Central bank researchers maintain the model as an early warning system, allowing policymakers to pop them early. Researchers behind the model finally commented on it, confirming it’s a bubble. Since credit is already tightening, a correction is unlikely to be a 2008-style meltdown.



US Real Estate Is Officially In A Bubble

US Federal Reserve researchers found home prices are rising much faster than fundamentals. The exuberance index shows US housing logged a sixth quarter of exuberance in Q3 2021. Once a fifth quarter of exuberance is logged, the whole market is considered to be exuberant. An exuberant market is better known as a bubble.



US Real Estate Exuberance Index

The US Federal Reserve Exuberance Index for American real estate, and critical value threshold. A market that is above the threshold for 5 consecutive quarters is considered to be exuberant.