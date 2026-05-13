Kash Patel: 'I was working' - while boozing at the Olympics - Senator Coons, about Milan trip💩

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Kash Patel: 'I was working' – while boozing at the Olympics
Senator Coons grilled the FBI director on the cost of his Milan trip.
Patel's defense: they had to be there because 250,000 Americans attended – and oh, by the way, he secretly negotiated the expulsion of a Chinese cyber criminal who was in Italian custody.
🗣 "That individual was returned to America two weeks ago."
So the partying was actually diplomacy. And the drinking was... national security. Whatever helps you sleep at night, Director.