X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - IMF Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, But The Opposite Will Happen

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IMF Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, But The Opposite Will Happen
The Fed started the ball rolling, the controlled collapse of the economy, the economy is imploding but the Biden administration are trying to make it look like the economy is doing well. The [CB] is doing exactly what the patriots want, destroying their old system, but this will not work they way think.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.